Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,873 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.