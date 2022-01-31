Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.92 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.