Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,379.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.