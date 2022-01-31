Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

