Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

