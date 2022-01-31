Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $190.74 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average of $192.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.