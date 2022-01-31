Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.05.

XM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

