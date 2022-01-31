Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $32.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.05.

NYSE XM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -17.92.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,663,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,520,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

