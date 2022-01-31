QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 11.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 139,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,351,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 10.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

