Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Purchased by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,039 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.87% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMBT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

