QuickSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.10 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $174.44 or 0.00453330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $57.06 million and $7.10 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

