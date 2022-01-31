Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Tops $0.0613 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $29.83 million and approximately $245,961.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.06 or 0.06965444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,271.56 or 0.99615986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

