Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RKUNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. 83,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,516. Rakuten Group has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.