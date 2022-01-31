Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.26% of Rambus worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rambus by 108,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS opened at $24.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

