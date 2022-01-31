Raymond James & Associates Invests $161,000 in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Shares of CMT opened at $8.10 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Cellitti bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $139,020 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.