Raymond James & Associates Invests $175,000 in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SD opened at $11.19 on Monday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

