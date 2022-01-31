Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,702 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Golar LNG were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Golar LNG by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.26 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

