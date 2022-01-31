Raymond James Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $281.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $265.00 to $281.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.92.

NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

