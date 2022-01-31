Rayonier (RYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rayonier has set its FY21 guidance at $0.62-0.65 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.620-$0.650 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

