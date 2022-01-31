RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 9.66% of RBC Bearings worth $521,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $81,000.

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $172.41 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average of $214.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

