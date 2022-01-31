Reach (LON:RCH) PT Lowered to GBX 265 at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £811.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.80).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

