Reach (LON:RCH) PT Lowered to GBX 265 at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £811.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.80).
Reach Company Profile
