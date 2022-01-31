Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/19/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/19/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €59.00 ($67.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/18/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($70.45) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/13/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/13/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.10 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/10/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/16/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/2/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of BOSS traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €54.24 ($61.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €28.05 ($31.88) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.38 and its 200 day moving average is €52.14.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

