Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

1/20/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

1/14/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

1/13/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/13/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

1/12/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $125.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $121.30. 279,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,414,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $629.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

