Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.90. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $65.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

