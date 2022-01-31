Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Cap of $175.39 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Reef has a market cap of $175.39 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00252422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

