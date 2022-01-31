Regal Rexnord (RRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $155.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

