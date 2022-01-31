Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eventbrite, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of EB stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 722,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 123.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

