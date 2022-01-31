Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Berry Global Group (BERY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2022 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $96.00.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.42. 1,006,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

