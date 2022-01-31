Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Research Solutions worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 168,215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Research Solutions by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 95,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

