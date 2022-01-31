Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will announce $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.29 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $102.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $103.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $118.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $2,487,000.

RSVR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

