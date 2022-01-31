Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 178.01%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.93%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Science 37.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Science 37’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.53) -22.96 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -35.26% -32.54% Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Science 37 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.