Reviewing Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) & Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.77 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.99

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fast Track Solutions and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 36.17%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

