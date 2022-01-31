Reviewing TeraWulf (WULF) and Its Peers

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TeraWulf to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TeraWulf and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% TeraWulf Competitors -38.70% -1,534.82% -9.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -50.22 TeraWulf Competitors $965.21 million -$1.93 million 14.92

TeraWulf’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf’s peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TeraWulf and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf Competitors 692 3239 4992 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 58.44%. Given TeraWulf’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

TeraWulf peers beat TeraWulf on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

