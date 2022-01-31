RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 325,993 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

