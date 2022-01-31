Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

