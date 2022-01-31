RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHIM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($47.90) to GBX 3,840 ($51.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,603.33 ($62.11).

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,364 ($45.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,298.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,528.35. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 2,872 ($38.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,762 ($64.25).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

