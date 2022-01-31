Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $73.13

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.13, but opened at $71.05. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 83,283 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

