Rise (RISE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $219.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $722,126.68 and approximately $219.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066236 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,860,243 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

