Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.22% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

