Robert W. Baird Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $694.07.

NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $603.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

