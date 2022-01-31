Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.73 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

