Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,960 shares during the period. Roblox makes up 15.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.10% of Roblox worth $39,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

RBLX traded up $6.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. 317,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,633,492. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

