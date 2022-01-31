Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,950 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE ARES opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $21,399,897. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

