Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 44,351 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AZN opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

