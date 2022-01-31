Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 46,392 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

