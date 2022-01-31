Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 549,305 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 549,305 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Gerdau worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 511.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth $58,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

