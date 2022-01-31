Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.81). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 554,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

