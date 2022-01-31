Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $284.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

