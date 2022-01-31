Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $284.60 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

