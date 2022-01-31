Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 680,695 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,493,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,404,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

